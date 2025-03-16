The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Obsidian" Returns for March Madness
Today is Selection Sunday. That means the bubbles will burst for some college basketball teams, while some Cinderella teams will dream of making noise throughout March Madness.
One of the teams left hanging in the balance is the UNC Tar Heels men's basketball team. Later today, hoops heads will find out if the Blue Blood program will go to the Big Dance. Regardless, Tar Heels fans will have reason to celebrate.
The most famous UNC alum and greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker is making a return in its OG low-top form, sporting Tar Heels colors.
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is dropping in the "Obsidian" colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 22. Best of all, the sneakers are releasing in full-family sizing.
Online shoppers can buy the sneakers in adult sizes ($140), big kid sizes ($120), little kid sizes ($75), and baby/toddler sizes ($65) on the Nike website.
It has been 40 years since the Air Jordan signature sneaker line took flight, and the Air Jordan 1 OG has never looked better. Especially, when decked out in Tar Heels colors.
The "Obsidian" colorway sports a Sail leather upper for a slightly more vintage aesthetic. Meanwhile, a darker shade of Obsidian blue appears on the Nike Swoosh logos, retro Air Jordan branding, laces, and outsole.
Lastly, the unmistakable University Blue appears on the heels and the tongues' "Nike Air" branding. The silhouette strikes the perfect balance of Tar Heels colors.
Meanwhile, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG pays homage to the original sneaker with more premium materials. Hence, the higher price point for every size of the retro basketball shoe.
Jordan's iconic signature sneaker line has produced 39 installments and countless spinoffs, but the Air Jordan 1 Low OG remains one of the most popular retro basketball shoes of all time.
Most basketball fans associate the Air Jordan line with the Chicago Bulls' red and black color scheme, but the Tar Heels alum and Jordan Brand continue to show love to Chapel Hill after all these years.
Even if the Tar Heels do not make it to the men's NCAA Basketball Tournament, fans can still look forward to next weekend's sneaker release.
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Sneakers News
First Look: The Air Jordan 1 High "UNC Reimagined" gets a retro twist.
Why the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts" is available below retail price online right now.
The Nike Dunk High "Michigan" returns for March Madness.
Adidas drops March Madness sneakers for its NBA Players.
De'Aaron Fox celebrates Kentucky Wildcats with "Lexington" sneakers.