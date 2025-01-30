Miami Heat Guard Soft-Launches Skechers Sneaker Deal
Since re-entering the performance basketball footwear market in 2023, Skechers has gradually gobbled up some of the top stars in the NBA and WNBA.
The Los Angeles-based brand has seemingly executed a strategic plan to sign players in big markets on every coast. The latest player who has begun lacing up Skechers on the hardwood is Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier.
The 30-year-old has a wild sneaker history in the NBA. Rozier started his career with adidas before switching to Nike in an unofficial capacity and eventually PUMA, where he starred in multiple marketing campaigns.
Rozier's PUMA deal lasted five years before ending in 2023. The veteran guard wore Nike the following season during his sneaker free agency and appears to have landed with a new shoe sponsor.
Rozier has quietly worn Skechers basketball shoes throughout all of the 2024-25 NBA season. There has been no headline-grabbing announcement or flashy marketing campaign, just Rozier getting buckets in the Skechers SKX Resagrip.
Earlier this month, we reported that LA Clippers guard Normal Powell has also begun wearing Skechers without an official announcement from the brand.
With a rapidly growing roster of star athletes, Skechers is crashing the paint on the NBA hardwood. Can any other brand slow it down? That remains to be seen.
