The Reebok 'Engine A' Reintroduces Swagger to Basketball Courts
After months of athletes and fans eagerly awaiting, Reebok has announced the launch of its highly anticipated performance basketball shoe, the ‘Engine A.’
Returning to the hardwood as the first official Reebok performance basketball sneaker since the early 2010s, the Engine A has been spotted on today’s top basketball stars – including WNBA All-Star Angel Reese – and will become available for sale globally on February 13, 2025 in the debut Silver colorway.
A one-of-a-kind, durable, lightweight basketball shoe that’s designed for the game that moves in every direction, Engine A features the patented Energy Return System technology, ERS, in a modern design inspired by the brand’s ‘90s Mobius line, delivering a high-performance shoe for dynamic athletes.
Key tech features include:
- Exoskeleton Upper: Lightweight, molded upper offers secure, breathable support and dynamic fit. The ‘exoskeleton’ design enables bold color blocking and pays homage to Reebok’s hoops heritage.
- ERS Midsole: a lightweight EVA midsole ensures a stable, flexible ride plus Nitrogen infused SuperFloat in the heel and forefront absorbs impact for ample energy return to comfort and bounce.
- High-Abrasion Rubber Outsole: featuring a multi-directional, herringbone traction pattern designed for elite grip for basketball specific movements.
“The launch of the Reebok Engine A is a monumental moment for the brand as we reclaim our stance on the court and within basketball culture, says Todd Krinsky, Reebok CEO.
“The Engine A embodies all that Reebok stands for: top performance innovation, fearless risk-taking design and a continued commitment to deliver the best product possible to the athletes who are changing the game.”
Speaking to the Engine A’s performance qualities, 5-star high school phenom Nate Ament comments: “A locked-in fit, great bounce and ample traction for quick moves, plus a look and design like no other. I’m excited to see it on the feet of hoopers of all levels.”
The Engine A will be ushered in on-court and through its debut global marketing campaign by Reebok’s growing hoops roster, Team RBK.B.
Team RBK.B includes professional, college and high school athletes across the basketball landscape that hold a shared commitment to individuality and doing things differently, trailblazers on the court and beyond, putting an emphasis on championing and supporting young talent as they redefine the sport.
The current Team RBK.B roster line-up includes the first men’s pro hooper to step foot on-court in the Engine A - Matas Buzelis, WNBA icons Angel Reese and Lexie Brown, 5-star high school phenom Nate Ament and rising basketball star Dink Pate. Reebok is expected to add additional players to its growing basketball roster in the coming weeks.
On February 13, online shoppers can buy the all-new Reebok Engine A for $120 in adult sizes on Reebok.com worldwide. Hoopers can expect Reebok to keep its foot on the gas with additional colorway dropping throughout the NBA and WNBA seasons.
