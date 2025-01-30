How Alo Helped Jeremy Sochan Pack for the NBA Paris Games
In a global sport, San Antonio Spurs power forward Jeremy Sochan stands out as the most worldly player in the NBA. Sochan speaks three languages with an accent that is hard to pinpoint.
The 21-year-old has an eclectic personal style that pieces together the best of the past and latest drops from brands' seasonal lookbooks.
He is a walking homage to NBA legend Dennis Rodman with his dyed-hair and jersey number, while also serving as a mood board for trendy college kids monitoring his tunnel 'fits.
Given Sochan's stature in basketball and fashion, it only made sense that he teamed up with Alo ahead of the NBA Paris Games. The Los Angeles-based brand has expanded from yoga to taking on multiple sports and has begun signing top athletes.
This partnership will not only place Alo at the intersection of fashion and sports on a grand scale, but it will also solidify Sochan's presence within the fashion realm as one to watch.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Sochan about his new collaboration with Alo and how the brand helped him travel to Paris for the most-watched basketball game in French history.
Forty-one road games every season, not including preseason and playoffs; what are some things you have learned about the art of travel?
"It's all about being efficient but also bringing options. For my body, I've learned it's even more important to focus on rest & recovery, and my Alo gear is perfect for that!"
How has Alo made the packing/traveling process more enjoyable?
"Packing for this trip was easy—Alo's got me covered. Their gear is super comfortable so I've got a lot of options to bring."
What Alo products can you currently not live without?
"Alo has been a big part of my daily fits lately. It's definitely my go-to for a cozy vibe. The Make Waves Hoodie and Sweatpant set with the Throwback Socks are great. Also, I've been using the Aura Diffuser daily!"
Alo has a wide-ranging footwear line; what is your go-to shoe for flights?
"Alo has been coming out with a lot of new footwear options. I don't have a go-to shoe for flights, I like to switch it up depending on the day and where we're going. I'm packing a lot of shoes for Paris!"
What is the most surprising thing in your travel bag?
"Don't know if it's surprising, but I always take my POGA portable gaming case with me... And some homemade smoothies and snacks."
Who is your favorite teammate to sit by on team flights?
"Devin Vassell."
Last question: what fashion advice would you give to athletes and fans interested in Alo?
"Don't sleep on the range of clothes Alo has - honestly, they look good and feel even better! They've got you covered whether you're looking for something comfortable for lounging or working on your body. I've been able to show off a lot of pieces in my tunnel walks this season, so I'd say to check those out!"
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.