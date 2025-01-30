Julius Randle Explains Why Skechers Are Better Than Other Sneakers
Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Julius Randle is not worried about charting his own path through the sneaker industry. Randle spent most of his college and NBA career with Nike before eventually leaving the brand in 2023.
Just before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, Randle signed a multi-year footwear and apparel deal with Skechers. Randle joined LA Clippers guard Terance Mann as one of the first two NBA players to sign with Skechers.
It was a daring move that looks great after a few years. Skechers has grown in popularity and expanded its roster to include former NBA MVP and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. It has also gained a foothold in the WNBA, MLB, and golf.
So why did Randle sign with Skechers? The three-time NBA All-Star could have easily signed with a major brand or an upstart company that would have thrown a signature sneaker line at him.
One part of the answer is quite simple. Randle likes the way the Los Angeles-based brand's shoes look. In a recent press conference, Randle said one of Skechers' new performance models, "It just looks different than all the other shoes."
Randle continued, "I think all these brands make the same shoe and it just looks different and nobody is making shoes that look like this." The Timberwolves forward genuinely believes that Skechers offers a fresh new take on basketball shoes.
Randle has primarily worn the Skechers SKX Reign this season. The performance model is built for stability and support. It also features a responsive Hyper Burst midsole cushioning and durable Goodyear Rubber outsole which are designed to amplify traction and quick cuts.
Lastly, the shoe also boasts a carbon-infused plate to promote speed and elevation for ballers who wear them. Online shoppers can choose from four colorways of the Skechers SKX REIGN for $185 in adult sizes on the Skechers website.
