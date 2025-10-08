Michael Jordan Debuted the Air Jordan 11 "285" at a NASCAR Race
There was a fear that Michael Jordan would step back from the public spotlight after he sold the Charlotte Hornets. Luckily, that could not have been further from what actually happened.
Jordan is a very involved owner in NASCAR and is regularly spotted at races. Not to mention, the NBA legend also appears at golf events like the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Jordan's public appearances might as well be runway events for sneakerheads. The 62-year-old sets trends by wearing upcoming sneakers from his legendary Air Jordan sneaker line.
Over this past weekend, Jordan attended the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The greatest basketball player of all time used the opportunity to debut the upcoming Air Jordan 11 "285" colorway.
In late September, Jordan Brand announced nine new colorways of the Air Jordan 11 slated to hit shelves over the next several months. Among the new designs was the "285" colorway.
The "285" colorway pays homage to Atlanta with a new design that nods to Interstate 285, which encircles the city and embodies its vibrant culture.
The silhouette sports a Sail leather upper, while a debossed route around the mudguard provides a distinctly local look. The multicolor sock liner and footbed, which contain Newsprint and Sport Royal, lend an additional tribute to Atlanta's street art culture.
The Air Jordan 11 "285" will officially be released for $250 in adult sizes on Saturday, November 22. Unfortunately for fans, it will be challenging to buy the shoes as they will be sold exclusively in-store at select regional retail partner locations in North America.
Fans who miss out on the limited-edition drop will be able to find old-school basketball shoes online, but it will not be cheap. Shoppers can expect to pay well above retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
Jordan's basketball career is defined by his dominance, which only elevates his iconic sneaker line. However, Jordan first debuted the Air Jordan 11 when he returned from playing Minor League Baseball.
The Chicago Bulls lost to the Orlando Magic that year in the NBA Playoffs, but history is written by the winners, and Jordan did a lot of winning in his career. Fast forward 30 years, and the Air Jordan 11 is arguably the most popular model from the entire sneaker line.
