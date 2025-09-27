Michael Jordan Wears Ralph Lauren and Air Jordans at Ryder Cup
The 2025 Ryder Cup is in full swing, and it has the attention of the entire sports world — that includes the greatest basketball player of all time. NBA legend and golf enthusiast Michael Jordan was spotted on the grounds of the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in New York.
While Jordan usually grabs headlines for wearing unreleased or upcoming Air Jordan sneakers at the best possible time, the 62-year-old kept it casual on the first day of the Ryder Cup.
Jordan wore mostly general-release and fairly affordable gear while taking in the golf event. Below is a look at his outfit and a breakdown of what shoppers need to know about each identifiable piece.
As always, let's start from the feet up. Instead of rocking any of his countless pairs of rare Air Jordan sneakers, Jordan surprised fans by wearing the Air Jordan 11 Low IE in a white and blue colorway.
The understated model had a nice run as the more affordable alternative to the actual Air Jordan 11 Low. However, Jordan Brand has not released any new colorways of the Air Jordan 11 Low IE in some time.
From there, Jordan wore a pair of black Jordan Men's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts ($80 online in adult sizes). Up top, Jordan wore the Ralph Lauren 2025 Ryder Cup U.S. Team Uniform Sunday Performance Polo Shirt ($125 online in adult sizes).
To protect from the sun, Jordan started the day wearing the 2025 Ryder Cup Team USA Practice Golfer hat ($40 online). Eventually, Jordan switched to an unreleased Jordan Brand hat and added a lightweight performance hoodie.
It was a solid outfit for Jordan that helps men of all ages figure out how to dress while watching golf in person. However, it was not all relaxation and enjoyment for the basketball Hall of Famer.
Team USA Captain Keegan Bradley and Team Europe Captain Luke Donald are both Jordan Brand athletes. This week, they debuted the 'Ryder Cup' Air Jordan 1 Low golf shoes. No matter the sport or occasion, Jordan always finds a way to dominate (even if he is not competing).
The 2025 Ryder Cup runs through the weekend, so hopefully, we will see more of "His Airness" before the event is over. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the golf world and beyond.
