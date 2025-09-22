Michael Jordan Wears Air Jordan 5 "Tokyo" at NASCAR Playoffs
Anytime the greatest basketball player of all time steps outside of his house in a pair of sneakers, it is a big deal. While NBA legend Michael Jordan is no longer part of the Charlotte Hornets ownership group, sports fans still get to see plenty of him at NASCAR events.
Earlier this weekend, Jordan was spotted at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the second round of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. As always, Jordan excited fans by teasing a pair of retro Air Jordan sneakers dropping this week.
Thankfully, someone filming a video of Jordan remembered to look down at his feet. Below is the Instagram video shared by Complex Sneakers and a breakdown of the highly anticipated sneakers Jordan was wearing at the NASCAR event.
Air Jordan 5 "Tokyo"
Jordan was spotted wearing the Air Jordan 5 in the "Varsity Maize and Wolf Grey" or "Tokyo" colorway, as it is known in the sneaker community.
The Air Jordan 5 is Jordan's fifth signature sneaker, which was first launched in 1990. The "Tokyo" colorway was not released until 2011 to celebrate the opening of Tokyo23. However, it is coming back as part of a retro release this weekend.
The silhouette sports a Varsity Maize nubuck upper, complemented by hits of Wolf Grey. Black and White neutrals add a level of contrast. Meanwhile, the embroidered kanji on the heel is a nod to the long-lasting ties between Jordan Brand and Japan.
Release Information
The Air Jordan 5 "Tokyo" colorway launches at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, September 27. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $215 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.
Unfortunately for shoppers, this is reportedly a very limited release. Most fans who miss the initial draw will have to try their luck on sneaker resale websites. The model already has an average resale price of $451 on StockX.
With fall upon us, we are grateful for Jordan providing a playbook on how to dress. Now it is up to sneakerheads to try to purchase the limited edition kicks.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Footwear News
Jordan Brand officially unveils Jayson Tatum's fourth signature sneaker.
Jordan Brand denies devil claims about upcoming sneakers.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 launches next month.
Kevin Durant's Nike sneakers are 45% off for a limited time.