Michael Jordan's Sneaker History Reimagined in Christmas Commercial
Basketball fans everywhere are celebrating the NBA on Christmas Day. Sneakers are just as synonymous with the holidays as basketball, and hoopers have been able to count on Jordan Brand every Christmas for four decades.
Jumpman is preparing to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Air Jordan, which will last throughout 2025. Earlier this week, the iconic sportswear company kicked off the anniversary with an animated video titled 'Origin Story.'
Today, with all eyes on the hardwood, Jordan Brand has launched another exciting commercial that takes sneakerheads back to 1985. However, it is with an important twist that will grab the attention of older fans.
Below is Jordan Brand's social media post with a new ad asking, "You ever wonder…what if they hadn't paid the fine?"
The video starts off with a familiar look from the legendary commercial telling the tale of Nike paying the fine for Michael Jordan's banned sneakers. The Air Jordan 1 in the black and red "Banned" colorway is the focus.
Then, it cuts to an over-cautious executive arguing against the marketing approach. Luckily, the character gets censored, and the video ends with the original Air Jordan logo and the conclusion that the decision to pay the fine "changed everything."
To help build the hype, Jordan Brand recently teamed up with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to break the NFL dress code with Air Jordan cleat colors. The NFL slapped Hurts with a fine for his multi-colored Air Jordan 11 cleats. Naturally, Jordan Brand paid the fine.
Jordan Brand has ignited the imagination of athletes and artists for decades, and its 40th anniversary should deliver even more unforgettable moments. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.