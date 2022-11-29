Mike McDaniel Wears Supreme Nikes During Dolphins Game

The Miami Dolphins knew what they were doing when they hired Mike McDaniel as their head coach last February. Despite only being 38 years old at the time, McDaniel already had built a stellar resume in the NFL.

Trusting the wunderkind with their franchise has already proven wise. Miami is 8-3 and sitting atop the AFC East. Thanks to the Dolphins' social media team, fans can gain insight into his coaching style.

McDaniel wore a microphone during Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. The Dolphins plan to post a behind-the-scenes video to their YouTube channel soon. It will undoubtedly show a coach who is precocious yet capable of relating to his players.

McDaniel has developed a fanbase of sneakerheads who check into Dolphins' games just to see what the hoodie-wearing coach has on his feet. Once again, McDaniel impressed this weekend. Below is everything fans need to know about his Nike shoes.

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1

View of the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 in the 'White' colorway. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

McDaniel wore the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 in the 'White' colorway. The shoes were released in March 2020 for $96. According to StockX, the shoes now have an average resale price of $170.

The Nike Air Force 1 has been around for many years and has become one of the American company's most recognizable shoes. The old-school shoe has enjoyed a renaissance in recent years thanks to its low-key aesthetic.

Nike collaborated with the streetwear company, Supreme, to pay homage to the classic model. The two partners kept it simple by just placing the red Supreme box logo on the lateral side of the all-white shoe.

We still have six weeks remaining in the regular season, and we cannot see what McDaniel wears down the final stretch. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, highlights, and interviews.

