J.J. Watt Commits Fashion Mistake Before Cardinals Game

Last night the NFL went international once again with a game played in Mexico City. Unfortunately for fans, the game was a snoozer. The San Francisco 49ers blew out the Arizona Cardinals 38-10.

Arizona's defense got burned by 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Even worse, Cardinals defensive tackle J.J. Watt might have committed a fashion faux pas before the game. Check out the Cardinals' tweet of Watt's pregame outfit and see if you can spot it.

The 3x NFL Defensive Player of the Year wore Air Jordan sneakers - but arguably the wrong kind. Let us preface this analysis by repeating that there are no wrong choices when it comes to footwear. As long as the person wearing the shoes feels good, that's all that matters.

However, Watt wore a pair of Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers. The low-top and high-top versions of the classic silhouette are widely accepted. However, sneakerheads have turned the Air Jordan 1 Mid into a meme in recent years. Below is what fans need to know about Watt's kicks.

Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Tan Gum'

View of the Air Jordan 1 Mid in 'Tan Gum' colorway. Nike

Watt wore the Air Jordan 1 Mid in the 'Tan Gum' colorway. The shoes were released in September 2021 for $120. According to StockX, the shoes now have an average resale price of $180.

The old-school basketball shoes feature a white leather upper with tan overlays and Swoosh logos. It is a sharp colorway - most Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways are better than their counterparts. However, it remains a polarizing sneaker in the footwear world.

