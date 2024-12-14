Mysterious Posters Tease James Harden's New Adidas Sneakers
Year after year, fans can count on James Harden to light up the scoreboard. Additionally, the LA Clippers guard reliably redefines what is possible with a basketball shoe.
Harden's eighth signature sneaker was a smash hit, but is nearing the end of its run. As the calendar turns over, the countdown begins for the launch of the adidas Harden Vol. 9.
To promote Harden's ninth signature sneaker, adidas is taking a unique approach to marketing that may be unfamiliar to many young fans. The iconic sportswear brand is posting mysterious posters around Los Angeles.
Check out the social media post from Nice Kicks below.
Residents and tourists traveling around Los Angeles are noticing nondescript black posters teasing the front of a black basketball shoe. The only message is "V9."
From the pictures above, we can see the adidas posters on North Fairfax Avenue, West Slauson Avenue, and West Manchester Boulevard (across from the Los Angeles Forum). There are almost certainly more posters on the way to Harden's hometown.
Adidas has not yet officially announced the launch, pricing, or and tech specs. However, the adidas Haden Vol. 9 is expected to launch in February 2025 for $160 in adult sizes. As always, it will feature the best performance technology the brand has to offer.
Judging by the early pictures of three upcoming colorways, the adidas Harden Vol. 9 continues to sport a futuristic design. Branding is minimal, with three stripes appearing in the side walls of the sneakers. The sneaker community will get more detailed images as the official launch date gets closer.
After starting his career with Nike, Harden switched to adidas during his rise to stardom with the Houston Rockets. Harden signed a 13-year, $200 million contract with adidas in 2015.
Harden has the second-longest running sneaker line with the brand behind Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard. Fans wanting to purchase Harden's eighth signature sneaker can find it in select styles and sizes at adidas.
Judging by the old-school marketing campaign and futuristic design, fans can expect another exciting year from adidas and Harden. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.