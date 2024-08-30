NBA All-Stars Take Over China for Jordan Brand Family Tour
Basketball legend Michael Jordan is responsible for turning basketball into a global sport. So, it is perfectly fitting that the current roster of signature Jordan Brand athletes continue the work of basketball diplomacy.
Jordan Brand has sent its most popular NBA players to China for our inaugural China Family Tour. This groundbreaking tour is more than just a series of events; it's a significant cultural experience aimed at connecting Jordan Brand athletes with the youth of China.
As part of Jordan Brand's ongoing commitment to expanding the global influence of basketball, key athletes such as Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, and Paolo Banchero will visit pivotal locations in Shanghai and Beijing.
This tour represents a historic moment as these athletes bring the essence of Jordan Brand to China, emphasizing our dedication to growing the game and culture that Jordan made global.
Day one of the Jordan Brand Family Tour began with NBA champion Jayson Tatum visiting the Jordan store at the Shanghai IFC (International Financial Center) Mall, where he greeted and spoke with fans.
A super fan who has been following Tatum since he entered the NBA was gifted a pair of the all-new Jordan Tatum 3 basketball shoes. The Jordan Tatum 3 was then launched in a limited capacity to consumers for the first time across the world.
Tatum debuted his third signature sneaker in the Paris Olympics. The Jordan Tatum 3 is slated to launch globally in October. Tatum also inserted his handprint onto the store wall, and the store gifted him a piece of traditional Chinese artwork that featured "What they gonna say now?" and an image of Tatum and his son, Deuce.
Additionally, Tatum, Doncic, Williamson, and Banchero visited the Nike Shanghai campus to meet and greet with employees, took boat rides along The Bund, and attended a basketball park and dance battle that the Jordan Brand hosted featuring Les Twins, longtime friends of the Jordan Brand.
While at the basketball park, all athletes participated in various games with Chinese fans. And that was just the first day of this historic tour. There will be more highlights and sneaker news to come.
