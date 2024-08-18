NBA Fans Are Hyped About Damian Lillard's 9th Adidas Sneaker
It is rare for NBA fans to agree on many things. It is even more difficult to find consensus among the sneaker community. However, everyone is in agreement on Damian Lillard's status in the league and in the footwear industry.
The 8x NBA All-Star is gearing up for another season with the Milwaukee Bucks, and he will be lacing up his 9th signature sneaker. Lillard debuted the adidas Dame 9 at the end of last season, but the shoe still has not hit shelves.
It has been more than two years since the adidas Dame 8 hit shelves. For a short time, some fans even speculated that Lillard's business relationship with adidas was coming to an end.
However, those rumors were quickly quelled when adidas named its headquarters gym after Lillard on its campus in Portland, Oregon.
Finally, after multiple versions of Lillard's eighth signature sneaker and the introduction of a budget-friendly line, the adidas Dame 9 is scheduled to be released next month.
The adidas Dame 9 is scheduled to launch on September 6, 2024. Athletes and fans will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes on the adidas website and at select retailers.
Even better, it has already surfaced in several exciting colorways. Pictures of a camp-inspired colorway and collaboration between adidas and BAPE have already made the rounds on social media.
Just as fans can count on "Dame Time" to deliver in the clutch, they can rely on Lillard's basketball shoe line to deliver solid performance technology at an affordable price.
While we all anxiously await the launch of Lillard's ninth signature sneaker, fans can shop his signature collection at a discount on the adidas website.
