Kicks

Adidas Plans to Cancel Trae Young's Sneaker Line

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young's signature sneaker line is coming to an end.

Pat Benson

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young wears his fourth signature sneaker during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young wears his fourth signature sneaker during the 2023-24 NBA season. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was not that long ago that Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young debuted his first signature sneaker against the New York Knicks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Young's bravado and skill were on full display in front of a raucous Knicks crowd. Fast forward three years, and adidas has already planned to end the sneaker line.

According to Sole Retriever, the upcoming adidas Trae Young 4 will be his last signature sneaker. There are no additional details or reasons behind the brand's decision to move on from the NBA All-Star.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young's blue and white adidas basketball shoes.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young wears the adidas Trae 1 "Ice Trae." / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Young first signed a four-year deal with adidas in 2018 and then restructured the deal as part of a contract extension in 2020. Young's signature sneaker line has already dropped three installments, with a fourth coming later this year.

Additionally, adidas and Young teamed up on a more affordable budget sneaker line called the "Trae Unlimited." Young's first hoop shoe was a hit, dropping in several colorways that coincided with his All-NBA selection. However, the last two models have not been as popular with athletes and fans.

It is possible that Young continues to wear adidas sneakers after his signature line is over, like Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose. Or he could follow the footsteps of other players like Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and partner with a smaller brand on a new sneaker line.

Other signature adidas athletes in the NBA include James Harden, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and Anthony Edwards. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Sneakers News

Published
Pat Benson

PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

Home/News