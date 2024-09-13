Adidas Plans to Cancel Trae Young's Sneaker Line
It was not that long ago that Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young debuted his first signature sneaker against the New York Knicks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
Young's bravado and skill were on full display in front of a raucous Knicks crowd. Fast forward three years, and adidas has already planned to end the sneaker line.
According to Sole Retriever, the upcoming adidas Trae Young 4 will be his last signature sneaker. There are no additional details or reasons behind the brand's decision to move on from the NBA All-Star.
Young first signed a four-year deal with adidas in 2018 and then restructured the deal as part of a contract extension in 2020. Young's signature sneaker line has already dropped three installments, with a fourth coming later this year.
Additionally, adidas and Young teamed up on a more affordable budget sneaker line called the "Trae Unlimited." Young's first hoop shoe was a hit, dropping in several colorways that coincided with his All-NBA selection. However, the last two models have not been as popular with athletes and fans.
It is possible that Young continues to wear adidas sneakers after his signature line is over, like Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose. Or he could follow the footsteps of other players like Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and partner with a smaller brand on a new sneaker line.
Other signature adidas athletes in the NBA include James Harden, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and Anthony Edwards. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.