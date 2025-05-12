Own Mookie Betts' Air Jordan Cleats from MLB Opening Day for $5,000
The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in baseball and will likely dominate the entire regular season.
The Dodgers' World Series defense started in Tokyo and carried over to MLB Opening Day, where outfielder Mookie Betts debuted some of the most fire cleats we have seen in some time.
Betts wore a player-exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 4 inspired by Nigel Sylvester's "Brick By Brick" colorway. Now, fans can buy Betts' game-worn cleats at a hefty price online.
Betts' game-worn Air Jordan 4 "Brick By Brick" cleats are available for $5,000 online at Fanatics.
According to the product description, Betts wore the cleats during the Dodgers' 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on March 27, 2025. Product images show scuffs, dirt, and everything you would expect from cleats worn in an MLB game.
The cleats stay true to the collaboration between Jordan Brand and Nigel Sylvester. The colorway combines biking with sneaker culture. Most notably, the "Bike Air" branding on the heel adds a unique twist to the traditional Nike Air logo.
Despite the hefty price tag, these cleats will inevitably get purchased by a fan. Luckily for collectors and sneakerheads, Betts has other game-worn cleats available online at Fanatics.
Currently, there are nine other game-worn Air Jordan cleats (some even including autographs) with prices ranging from $3,000 - $5,000. That is a lot of money, but Betts is a key player on a dynastic MLB team.
Betts is one of a select few Jordan Brand-sponsored players in the MLB and always wears some of the best kicks on the diamond. Fans should expect more heat from Betts and Jumpman as the Dodgers pursue another World Series.
