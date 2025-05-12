Kicks

Own Mookie Betts' Air Jordan Cleats from MLB Opening Day for $5,000

Mookie Betts' player-exclusive Air Jordan 4 cleats from Opening Day are available online for $5,000.

Pat Benson

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts' game-worn cleats from Opening Day are fetching $5,000 online.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts' game-worn cleats from Opening Day are fetching $5,000 online. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in baseball and will likely dominate the entire regular season.

The Dodgers' World Series defense started in Tokyo and carried over to MLB Opening Day, where outfielder Mookie Betts debuted some of the most fire cleats we have seen in some time.

Betts wore a player-exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 4 inspired by Nigel Sylvester's "Brick By Brick" colorway. Now, fans can buy Betts' game-worn cleats at a hefty price online.

Mookie Betts' red and white Air Jordan cleats.
Mookie Betts' game-worn Air Jordan 4 cleats. / Fanatics

Betts' game-worn Air Jordan 4 "Brick By Brick" cleats are available for $5,000 online at Fanatics.

According to the product description, Betts wore the cleats during the Dodgers' 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on March 27, 2025. Product images show scuffs, dirt, and everything you would expect from cleats worn in an MLB game.

The cleats stay true to the collaboration between Jordan Brand and Nigel Sylvester. The colorway combines biking with sneaker culture. Most notably, the "Bike Air" branding on the heel adds a unique twist to the traditional Nike Air logo.

Mookie Betts prepares to ground a ball.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts wears his Air Jordan 4 cleats against the Detroit Tigers. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Despite the hefty price tag, these cleats will inevitably get purchased by a fan. Luckily for collectors and sneakerheads, Betts has other game-worn cleats available online at Fanatics.

Currently, there are nine other game-worn Air Jordan cleats (some even including autographs) with prices ranging from $3,000 - $5,000. That is a lot of money, but Betts is a key player on a dynastic MLB team.

Betts is one of a select few Jordan Brand-sponsored players in the MLB and always wears some of the best kicks on the diamond. Fans should expect more heat from Betts and Jumpman as the Dodgers pursue another World Series.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from MLB and beyond.

