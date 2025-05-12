Francisco Lindor & New Balance Stood Out on Mother's Day in MLB
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets defeated the Chicago Cubs 6-2. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor homered in the victory and may have had the best footwear in the entire league.
Almost every MLB player wore special cleats to celebrate Mother's Day. While all of the kicks were solid, Lindor stood out with a special colorway of his second signature New Balance model.
New Balance and Lindor teamed up on a heartfelt colorway celebrating moms everywhere. The New Balance Lindor 2 appeared in an unreleased pink and gold colorway.
New Balance launched Lindor's second signature model almost two full years ago and has steadily released new colorways that highlight the four-time All-Star's personality.
While Lindor has been replaced by Los Angeles Dodgers designed hitter Shohei Ohtani as the face of New Balance Baseball, he is still an integral part of the brand's roster of professional athletes.
After seeing Lindor's pink and gold kicks, we are eagerly awaiting to see if the Mother's Day colorway will hit shelves. In the meantime, fans can choose from multiple colorways of the New Balance Lindor 2 in adult and kid sizes ($70-$130) on the New Balance website.
The New Balance Lindor 2 is available in cleats and trainers. Both models are built for performance and style. They feature a plush FuelCell midsole, Speedlace system, and an aggressive traction pattern.
It remains unclear if Lindor's signature line will ever get a third installment, but if New Balance keeps putting out exciting new styles, then athletes and fans won't complain.
