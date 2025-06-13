Aaron Judge Launches Game-Changing Socks for a Good Cause
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is known for his eye-catching footwear. Judge is a Jordan Brand athlete who regularly wears player-exclusive cleats on the field and retro Air Jordan sneakers off the diamond.
However, every athlete and sneakerhead knows shoes are no good without quality socks. Just in time for Father's Day, Judge is launching a new line of socks with the New York-based brand Tall Order.
Judge shared the news of his collaboration with Tall Order on Instagram. "In 2021, I helped design and create the 'game-changing' socks I wear today. Now my socks are available to YOU!! No matter what the sport, our all-sport socks will make you a winner too," wrote Judge.
His caption concluded, "I'm happy to announce that this Father's Day they are available at FANATICS.COM and on the FANATICS APP in low cut, quarter crew, crew and over the knee. Give them a try....you be the Judge!!!"
The Aaron Judge x Tall Order sock collection arrives in large sizes and various styles: low cut, quarter crew, crew, and over the knee. The prices range from $16-$34 at Fanatics.com.
Not only does Judge tout the game-changing socks, but athletes and fans can feel good about supporting a worthy cause. Dan and Mike Friedman (both towering over 6'9") launched Tall Order in 2017 in honor of their late father, Andrew.
The patriarch of the Friedman family (standing at 6'5") set the standard for the "Tall Order" by how he lived life. Andrew died during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. His two sons honor him every day in business and life.
Also, ten percent of Tall Order's earnings are donated to nonprofits like Tuesday's Children and FealGood Foundation. The two nonprofits help families and first responders suffering from 9/11-related diseases, respectively.
Judge is a true New Yorker, and his new sock collection serves as a reminder of the city's strength, resilience, and community. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the MLB and beyond.
More MLB Footwear News
Aaron Judge or Jazz Chisholm Jr: Who has the better Air Jordans?
Buy Mookie Betts' Air Jordan Cleats from MLB Opening Day for $5,000.
The top sneaker moments from Jackie Robinson Day in MLB.
Francisco Lindor and New Balance stood out on Mother's Day in MLB.