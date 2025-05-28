Shohei Ohtani's New Balance Shoes Dress Up for Dodgers Road Games
It does not matter what city (or country) the Los Angeles Dodgers play in; they will enjoy a friendly atmosphere. Dodgers fans travel well, especially since the team acquired Shohei Ohtani before last year's wildly successful season.
When no road game feels that hostile, teams can embrace being the visitor. That is exactly what New Balance did with the latest colorway of Ohtani's signature shoes.
The New Balance Ohtani 1 has dropped in the "Team Away Grey with Team Royal" colorway. While the colorway name does not directly mention the Dodgers, the inspiration is clear.
Online shoppers can buy the New Balance Ohtani 1 in the trainer version ($120) and the cleats version ($160) in adult sizes at NewBalance.com.
The Dodgers-inspired colorway features a monochromatic style with "Team Away Grey" draping the silhouette, with the exception of "Team Royal" branding on the New Balance and Ohtani logos.
It is a perfect match for some of the most iconic road uniforms in MLB. Even better, the kicks are far more affordable than trying to buy tickets for when the Dodgers are in town.
Both the trainers and cleats feature similar tech specs. The New Balance Ohtani 1 features a molded CPU upper that is designed for superior durability with a full-length midsole.
The main difference is a rubber-nubbed outsole or a 10-spike configuration on the outsole. So, whether you are an athlete or fan, the New Balance Ohtani 1 has you covered.
Ohtani's first signature shoe is less than a year old and has already smashed expectations. New Balance launched the Shohei Ohtani Signature Collection right before the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and followed up with additional drops.
Baseball players and fans can expect more heat from Ohtani and New Balance throughout this season as the Dodgers look to defend their World Series title.
