Two NFL Stars Supporting V Foundation with Cleats

The NFL always does an excellent job of leveraging its power to support charitable causes. One of the league's more creative methods has been the My Cause, My Cleats initiative. Players wear custom cleats to raise funds and awareness for various projects.

Now NFL players have found two powerful teammates. Earlier this week, ESPN and The V Foundation for Cancer Research kicked off the 16th annual V Week for Cancer Research.

In conjunction with the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats initiative, V Foundation Board Member Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, and Nick Bolton of the Kansas City Chiefs, will dedicate their cleats to the V Foundation to show their passion for cancer research. Both players’ one-of-a-kind cleats will be auctioned off following the game, with funds raised benefiting cancer research.

Russell Wilson

View of Russell Wilson's custom cleats. ESPN

Wilson’s cleats will promote the V Foundation and his Why Not You Foundation and will be dedicated to those affected by cancer, including close friend and business partner Trevor Moawad, who sadly passed away from cancer last year.

Wilson became a V Foundation board member with his wife, Ciara, in June 2022. Wilson founded the non-profit Why Not You Foundation in 2014.

Nick Bolton

View of Nick Bolton's custom cleats. ESPN

Bolton will wear one pink cleat for breast cancer and one gray cleat for brain cancer. Bolton’s mother and sister are both survivors, so each cleat will have their name and the date they declared Victory Over Cancer®.

“Each year, we make positive strides in achieving Victory Over Cancer®, stemming from the iconic moment when Jim Valvano gave his speech from the ESPYS stage nearly 30 years ago,” said Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship.

“It’s remarkable to look back at that moment and flash forward to where we are now and be proud of the progress. However, we are not done. We have more moments — including this V Week — to collectively come together to donate and support this cause as we continue in the fight against cancer.”

Recommended For You

Mike McDaniel Wears Patriotic Nike Shoes

Taylor Heinicke Pays Tribute to UVA Victims with Custom Nikes