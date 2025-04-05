Nike Goes All-In On Shedeur Sanders Before 2025 NFL Draft
NFL fans have not heard from the official Nike Football social media channels since the day after Super Bowl LIX in February.
However, Nike's marketing machine has sprung into action ahead of the NFL Draft later this month.
Nike Football (@usnikefootball) has posted on Instagram three times in the past 24 hours, all of which have promoted former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The first post was a series of pictures highlighting Sanders' footwear for the Colorado Pro Day. Sanders had all-grey Nike Air DT Max '96 sneakers and matching Nike Vapor Edge 360 DT cleats.
In addition to the detailed look at the kicks, the last two slides show Sanders' signature logo — a dollar sign squared. Of course, it is a nod to Sanders' jersey number and his father, Deion's, rich history with the brand.
The second post came after Sanders' show-stopping performance at the Pro Day workout. Fans got several looks at the future top draft pick before, during, and after the event.
The caption simply read, "Nothing left to do. See you 4.24." Basically, the work has been put in, and now it is time to wait and see which lucky team will get to draft Sanders.
Lastly, the third post came on Saturday afternoon. It was a highlight reel showing Sanders gracefully moving in slow motion as his sneakers and jewelry shine under the lights.
The caption read, "This is poetry in motion." Each of the three posts ended with Nike's stamp of approval with the Swoosh and Shedeur logos in black and white.
Sanders appears to be the consensus second-ranked quarterback in the draft behind former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. Of course, Ward is an adidas athlete, so Nike is all in on Sanders.
The old saying warns against doing business with family, but Nike has done well for itself by working with Deion and Shedeur. Online shoppers can find Deion's retro sneakers and Shedeur t-shirts on the Nike website.
