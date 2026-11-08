Texans vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9 (On the Marks)

The Houston Texans come out of their bye week with a road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

The Texans got upset at home by the Giants in their last game, ending a two-game winning streak for Houston. They still have some fight in them, though, despite being 2-5.

The same can’t be said for the Chargers, who have yet to cover a spread let alone win a game through their first seven contests.

The Texans beat the Chargers 32-12 and 20-16 last season.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Texans vs. Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs. Chargers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Herbert OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-175)

Kayshon Boutte OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

Woody Marks Anytime Touchdown (+110)

Justin Herbert OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-175)

Let’s get the juicy play out of the way first: barring an injury, Justin Herbert will throw an interception this week.

Herbert has thrown 10 interceptions on the season, with at least one in all seven games thus far. He’s thrown two interceptions in three games, including last week at the Rams.

Houston picked off Herbert in the one game against him last year as well.

Kayshon Boutte OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

Kayshon Boutte has become a reliable target for C.J. Stroud.

The wide receiver only needed one catch on two targets to get 25 yards last week, and has gone OVER 17.5 yards in six of seven games this season. Mind you, that one UNDER was a game in which he had two catches for 16 yards, just missing the mark.

This is a prop that can cash on just one play, and the Texans should look to spread the ball around a bit against the Chargers.

Woody Marks Anytime Touchdown (+110)

Woody Marks will get another chance as the Texans starter this week after David Montgomery was ruled out due to injury. He’s yet to score in the two games without Montgomery, but I think that changes this week.

The Chargers have allowed a running back to score in six of their seven games this season, including both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum scoring last week.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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