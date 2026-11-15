Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 15

Sunday’s NBA action begins with a 1 p.m. EST matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers – two teams with postseason expectations in the 2026-27 season.

An injury to Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring, out for this game) has derailed Indy’s start to the season, as it has won just five of 13 games and currently holds the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Sixers are the No. 2 team in the East, winning 10 of their first 13 games with their new-look lineup.

LeBron James and Jaylen Brown are in the fold for Philly alongside Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Joel Embiid, but the 76ers are down their star center in this game. That leaves Philly extremely thin in the frontcourt as Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow are also still sidelined on Sunday.

Despite that, oddsmakers have set the 76ers as 7.5-point favorites at home as they look to chase down the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the East. Can the Pacers hang around with Philly despite the fact that they’re well under .500 without Haliburton this season?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown to kick off Sunday’s NBA action.

Pacers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers +7.5 (-118)

76ers -7.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Pacers: +221

76ers: -270

Total

224.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Pacers vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (IND), NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

Pacers record: 5-8

76ers record: 10-3

Pacers vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Johnny Furphy – out

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Andrew Nembhard – questionable

T.J. McConnell – probable

Aaron Nesmith – questionable

Ben Sheppard – out

76ers Injury Report

Ariel Hukporti – out

Joel Embiid – out

Adem Bona – out

Dominick Barlow – out

Pacers vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Maxey OVER 26.5 Points (-119)

Earlier on Sunday, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why I’m targeting Maxey in this Eastern Conference battle:

The Philadelphia 76ers won’t have star center Joel Embiid in the lineup on Sunday afternoon, which should open up a few more shots for star guard Tyrese Maxey.

The two-time All-Star is the leading scorer for Philly in the 2026-27 season, averaging 26.7 points on 18.1 shots per game. While Maxey’s shot numbers have tailed off after a fast start to the season, he’s still scored 27 or more points in eight of his 13 games, including 29 and 38 points in his two games without Embiid.

Maxey attempted 24 and 23 shots in those games, and he should see an uptick in usage against a Pacers team that is just 16th in the league in opponent points per game.

Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

Indiana has won back-to-back games, but the Pacers still sit in 19th in the league in net rating and have won just three of the nine games that Haliburton has missed.

While this spread is pretty wide, there’s a chance the Pacers could be down two more starters in Nembhard (questionable) and Nesmith (questionable) on Sunday. That’s a major concern, especially since this team is just 22nd in the league in offensive rating.

The Sixers (10-3) have covered in seven of their 13 games, and they have a solid core still even with Embiid out. They may struggle to defend Ivica Zubac down low, but Philly’s defense (seventh in defensive rating) has been one of the best in the NBA.

I don’t mind laying the points with the Sixers at home, especially since the Pacers have a worse offensive rating than them in the 2026-27 season. The one knock on Philly has been its efficiency on the offensive end, but things may run smoother on that side of the ball with Embiid sidelined on Sunday.

Pick: 76ers -7.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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