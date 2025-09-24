Devin Booker Debuts Nike Book 1 "What The" at Suns Media Day
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has had one of the strongest debut hoop shoes of all time. Booker wore the Nike Book 1 over the last two NBA seasons, driving up hype with each new colorway. The performance model had the rare ability to look good on and off the court.
Booker's first signature sneaker is nearing the end of its production cycle with the unreleased Nike Book 2 on the way. However, Booker is not quite ready to say goodbye to his first basketball shoe yet.
On Wednesday afternoon, Booker debuted the Nike Book 1 "What The" colorway at Suns media day. Luckily for fans, photographers took plenty of pictures and videos. Even Booker shared detailed looks at the never-before-seen shoe on his Instagram story.
The eye-catching silhouette sports pieces from several other previously released colorways. The Nike Book 1 was released in over 25 colorways, and loyal fans will be able to spot familiar design elements throughout the shoe.
According to Sneaker News, the Nike Book 1 "What The" colorway will be released in just 1,996 pairs. Nike has not yet announced the release, but Booker's birth year (1996) has been a recurring theme in his signature line.
Unfortunately for the vast majority of fans, that extremely limited-edition drop will make it difficult to buy the shoes at retail price. The silver lining is that the Nike Book 1 is marked down in several colorways at Nike and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Speaking of themes, this is the first real victory lap where the Nike Book 1 has patted itself on the back. So many of its colorways have been tributes to legendary basketball players and older shoes in Nike's rich catalog.
And of course, the "What The" colorway is a trend that Nike has used a lot over the years. The concept of mashing together colorways from the same shoe to create a beautiful mess has been applied to many of its biggest stars' basketball shoes.
Official release information for the Nike Book 1 "What The" colorway should be announced soon. Even better, the 2025-26 NBA preseason tips off next week. So fans can expect another exciting year from Booker and Nike.
