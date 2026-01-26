Why Jalen Brunson "Refused" a Nike Signature Sneaker

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has been the unofficial torchbearer of Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line with Nike for the past few NBA seasons. Brunson has routinely debuted new models and player-exclusive colorways on the court and in marketing campaigns.

It is natural for fans and media to speculate if Brunson deserves his own signature line with Nike. He's an NBA All-Star responsible for carrying the Knicks back to relevance. However, Brunson reportedly does not want his own signature line, in part because of Bryant.

Ric Mestre, better known as Unstructed Vision, recently revealed the details of Brunson's ongoing discussions with Nike on the latest episode of The Grindhouse, Inc.

Jalen Brunson prefers wearing Kobes for the rest of his career over a signature shoe with Nike 😳



via: @Uninstructed718 🎥: @ChristinaFaith pic.twitter.com/yrQPwPlSFt — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) January 26, 2026

"The discussions recently has been if Jalen [Brunson] would have his own signature shoe with Nike," said Mestre. "And internally, the discussions have gone on, and it's gotten to a point now where Jalen's pretty much said 'I refuse. I don't want a signature. Just let me wear Kobe's for the rest of my career, and I'll be good.'"

The sneaker community has largely agreed with Brunson's decision. It is far more rare and prestigious to be one of the leaders for the Nike Kobe line than to have a signature shoe. There are more than 20 current NBA players with active signature sneaker lines, and most don't have a significant impact on the footwear industry.

MAY XXIII MMXXV@jalenbrunson1 ‘Hyper Turquoise’ Kobe 6 PE. Inspired by New York Harbor’s iconic landmark. pic.twitter.com/V3ZS2Ix8Ay — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) May 24, 2025

Plus, Brunson has a shared history with Bryant. Brunson met Bryant on Christmas 2014, and the Los Angeles Lakers legend gifted the high school player his Nike Kobe 9 Elite "Christmas" shoes.

Over the past two years, Brunson has debuted Nike Kobe shoes in player-exclusive colorways that honored his father, the Villanova Wildcats, and New York City. Nike even released Brunson's colorway inspired by the Statue of Liberty in December 2025.

There’s a new gem on the court.@jalenbrunson1 debuts his Kobe 3 Low Protro PE. pic.twitter.com/sVS2DAunpE — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) January 19, 2026

Just a week ago, Brunson debuted the Nike Kobe 3 Low in a Knicks-inspired colorway. Much to the delight of Knicks fans, the shoes are rumored to be releasing in the future.

Given Brunson's decision on a signature sneaker line, it safe for fans to expect him to wear Nike Kobe shoes for the rest of his career. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

The Jordan Tatum 4 "Celtic Green" is 25% off online.

Jordan Brand ends Zion Williamson's signature sneaker line.

PUMA has announced a collaboration featuring LaMelo Ball and Fast & Furious.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Year of the Horse" drops this week.

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway is sitting on shelves after its release date.