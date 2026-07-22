SGA's Converse SHAI 001 Lace Up Arrives in 3 Colorways

Every signature line reaches a moment where the athlete starts looking at what's next. Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is there right now. The Converse SHAI 001 LACE UP is his final construction on this platform, the last release before he turns the page to Nike.

I've watched this shoe since its debut, when Gilgeous-Alexander introduced the original SHAI 001 in the "Butter" colorway at the 2025 All-Star Weekend. That version leaned on a zippered shroud, a sculptural piece that covered the tongue and laces entirely. It made Converse's first signature basketball shoe in fifteen years instantly recognizable.

The Converse SHAI 001 LACE UP "Lime" colorway. | Converse

The LACE UP strips the shroud away, replacing it with a traditional laced build. However, the silhouette underneath stays untouched. Same puffed, molded upper. Same futuristic profile. Just a different way in.

"I'm excited for what's ahead as I begin this new chapter with Nike," Gilgeous-Alexander said in a press release. "Before I turn the page, I still have a few things to finish with Converse. I'm proud of what we've built and look forward to seeing those pairs out in the world before embracing what's next."

The Converse SHAI 001 LACE UP "Berry" colorway. | Converse

The Converse SHAI 001 LACE UP drops globally on August 14 in "Lime" and "Berry" colorways. Meanwhile, the "Cheetah" colorway will be released on Thursday, September 3. Each colorway will be available in adult ($120) and kid ($100) sizing at Converse and select retail partners.

That kids' line is new territory for the SHAI 001 platform, carrying the same design language down to a smaller scale so younger players have their own entry point into the story. As part of the release, Converse enlisted Jacob Rochester for the product illustrations, a creative whose work gives the shoe its own visual voice.

The Converse SHAI 001 LACE UP "Cheetah" colorway. | Converse

Each colorway earns its own identity. Cheetah pairs a padded, animal-print tongue with a two-toned upper. Lime and Berry lean into saturated color rather than pattern, giving the shoe a different personality depending on which pair you land.

All three use a synthetic Nubuck upper with a contrasting collar, and the tongue still carries Gilgeous-Alexander's signature logo ( a detail tied to his jersey number and his dual identity as player and designer).

Product illustrations by Jacob Rochester. | Converse

Performance hasn't shifted from the rest of the line. The Nike Zoom Air unit sits under the forefoot for energy return, while the radial traction pattern handles the cuts and direction changes.

That's the lane I train in every day, and it's rare to see a signature release lean into the grind instead of the highlight reel. As Gilgeous-Alexander closes this chapter with Converse, the anticipation shifts to what a Nike signature line looks like for the reigning MVP. If the LACE UP is any indication, the foundation he's built gives Nike plenty to work with.

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