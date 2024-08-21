Nike & Converse Collaborate on Limited-Edition Skate Shoes
Following up a highly successful skateboarding competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Converse CONS and Nike Skateboarding categories have come together for the first time for a special footwear collection.
Converse CONS team rider and former U.S. Olympian Alexis Sablone designed a limited-edition pack featuring a Converse AS-1 Pro - her signature shoe - and a Nike SB Dunk Low.
Sablone - who also designed Olympics federation kits for the US, Japan, and a Federation Agnostic offering - crafted this footwear collection through what Converse calls, "the prism of a chameleon and the species’ ability to transform its skin in a nearly infinite number of ways."
This process spoke to the ever-evolving nature of skateboarding and the individuality central to the sport. The collaboration wanted to showcase that skaters span continents, classes, and gender spectrums, and they come in all shapes, colors, sizes, and ability levels.
These chameleons and their vibrant, unpredictable color patterns manifest on both the Converse AS-1 Pro and Nike SB Dunk Low through earth-toned, tear-away uppers. Both shoes are also bound by bumpy, reptilian textures and color changing, wear-away leather, chameleon camo liners, and the Federation Agnostic crest applied to the back of the tongue.
Sablone’s signature AS-1 Pro features its chameleon-inspired, wear-away leather upper applied on top of a white print. The Star Chevron and heel underlay feature a Fuchsia Glow tone that matches the upper’s base layer.
Similar design language appears on the Nike SB Dunk Low, which features scaley, earth toned patterns on a white upper. The signature Swoosh logo on the medial side of the Dunk is fashioned to resemble a chameleon’s distinct, curving tongue. Leaving her mark on the shoe, Sablone also embossed the initials, “AS” on the heel.
The Converse CONS AS-1 Pro and Nike SB Dunk Low will be available in an exclusive, limited-edition twin pack box including both silhouettes on August 22 via select skate shops and on SNKRS. Both styles will then go on sale individually on August 29 through SNKRS, Converse.com and select skate shops.
