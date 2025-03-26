Caitlin Clark's Player-Exclusive Nike Kobe Sneakers Drop in June
It is rare in the sneaker world for a professional athlete to get a player-exclusive colorway of a shoe. It is even more uncommon for that shoe to eventually hit shelves.
Ever since Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark debuted a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro before a WNBA Playoff Game, fans have held out hope that the eye-catching kicks would eventually be released.
While there has been plenty of mixed reporting on the future release of Clark's player-exclusive colorway, they now have a release date.
Bleacher Report shared news on its sneaker Instagram page (@brkicks) that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Indiana Fever" colorway is reportedly dropping on Sunday, June 1.
While that is exciting news, Nike usually does not launch high-profile shoes on Sundays. This release would go straight to the Nike SNKRS app, which usually drops highly-anticipated sneakers between Thursday and Saturday.
Also, the June 1 release date would not correlate with any big game on the Fever's schedule, as they are in the middle of a four-day break at that time.
Nevertheless, this is an exciting development. It will easily be the second-most popular sneaker drop from Kobe Bryant's retro basketball shoe line this year, behind the Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers" colorway, which officially drops in April.
Since the Nike Kobe 5 "Indiana Fever" colorway will be so sought after, it will be very difficult for the average consumer to get their hands on it at its retail price of $190 in adult sizes.
Clark's colorway sports a dark navy upper with an orange gradient design on the heels, tongues, and Swoosh logos. It will feature Nike and Kobe logos but not Clark's (her signature logo has not yet been revealed).
Just before the start of her WNBA career, Clark signed a historic signature sneaker deal with Nike. Clark and Nike agreed to an eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal, which was the largest sponsorship contract for a women's basketball player.
Earlier this year, Nike CEO Elliott Hill confirmed that Clark has been in Oregon during the off-season working on the development of her debut basketball shoe. Additionally, Clark has starred alongside other women athletes in Nike's "Just Win" marketing campaign.
Fans can expect another historic year from Clark in the WNBA and the sneaker industry. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for updates on this exciting story.