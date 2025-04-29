Nike Drops Retro Charles Barkley Sneakers in Phoenix Suns Colorways
The vast majority of younger basketball fans know Charles Barkley as the hilariously entertaining studio analyst for NBA games. However, Barkley is also one of the greatest power forwards in the history of the sport.
Not only did the Hall of Famer dominate the paint throughout his playing career, but he was equally powerful in the footwear industry.
Barkley's signature Nike sneaker line enjoyed several popular installments, yet one model remains the most beloved more than 30 years after its initial release.
Luckily for old-school NBA fans, it is coming back in dual Phoenix Suns colorways. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the fan-favorite hoop shoes.
The Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 is dropping in the "Suns" and "Black Purple" colorways at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, May 1.
Online shoppers can buy the "Suns" colorway for $160 and the "Black Purple" colorway for $170 at Foot Locker, Nike, and select retailers.
Both of the sneakers are excluded from the discount and are limited to one per person on the Foot Locker website.
However, shoppers should have no problem stocking up on the sneakers in select stores. Even better, they may be able to score some deals on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Barkley debuted the basketball shoes during the 1993-94 NBA season, and they were a smash hit. The iconic silhouette has dropped in multiple colorways over the years, but the Suns-themed colorways remain the most popular.
The silhouette sports a leather upper, nubuck overlays, and contrasting detailing on the mesh tongue and interior bootie. Lastly, the rubberized Air Max 2 patch on the tongue and Nike Air branding on the heel remains true to the original.
Barkley started his career with Nike and re-signed multiple sneaker deals with the American brand throughout his playing days and into his current television career. Barkley and Nike have been in business for the past 40 years.
Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Nike canceled a Charles Barkley sneaker release scheduled for the Summer.
Nike has slashed prices on LeBron James' signature sneakers by 39% in four colorways.
LeBron James quietly debuted the NBA's new official Nike socks.
The Nike Kobe 9 Low EM "Mambacita" celebrates Gigi Bryant's birthday.
Reggie Miller trolled Michael Jordan with his sneakers — then Nike called.