Nike Honors Team USA Basketball With Limited-Edition Sneaker Pack
It has been just over a year since Team USA won a gold medal in men's basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics held in Paris, France. The only thing more impressive than their play was the players' footwear.
As always, the roster consisted mostly of Nike athletes — especially the most elite players. It took roughly 13 months, but Nike has finally released the sneakers worn by LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker.
The drawback is that the limited-edition hoop shoes are dropped in extremely limited numbers at Foot Locker. Just 400 packs per athlete (1,200 total), and that includes two pairs of shoes, special white bags, and a Victory Goddess box.
LeBron James
James famously wore two colorways of his 22nd signature Nike basketball shoe during the 2024 Summer Olympics. The Nike LeBron 22 'Immortal Pack' features a pair of shoes in metallic gold and metallic blue.
The shoes dropped at 10:00 a.m. EST at a retail price of $510 at Foot Locker and quickly sold out. Online shoppers must now try their luck on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. Or they can hope for a future release on the Nike website.
Kevin Durant
Durant wore the Nike KD18 throughout the 2024 Summer Olympics, but half of his sneaker pack celebrates his long tenure on Team USA by bringing back the Nike KD 4.
While supplies last, online shoppers can buy the Nike KD18 'Immortal Pack' for $360 in adult sizes at Foot Locker. After that, they can check out sneaker resale websites and hope for another release from Nike.
Nike Book 1
Last but not least, Booker's debut hoop shoe was just as historic as its peers. The Nike Book 1 made its international debut in white and navy colorways.
The Nike Book 1 'Immortal Pack' dropped for $310 in adult sizes and is nearly sold out at Foot Locker already. Once again, check out sneaker resale websites and cross your fingers for a future Nike release.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
