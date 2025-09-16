Devin Booker Wears Nike Book 2 in Private NBA Offseason Workout
After a rocky rollout of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's first signature Nike basketball shoe in late 2023, the model went on to dominate the sport on courts all over the world. It went from being criticized for its laid-back style to being celebrated for that very same design.
The Nike Book 1 is the only shoe on the market that easily transitions from performing at a high level on the hardwood to casual usage off the basketball court.
Booker wore his debut hoop shoe for the last two NBA seasons in dozens of unique colorways that honored his personality, favorite cities, legendary players, and previous models from Nike's rich catalog.
However, the Nike Book 1 is nearing the end of its lifecycle, and Booker has begun playing in his sophomore sneaker — and it is already driving the sneaker community wild.
On Monday night, the legendary basketball trainer Chris Brickley shared an Instagram video of Booker working out in his private gym.
However, Brickley blurred out Booker's unreleased sneakers. He explained in the caption, "Book didn't want to show off his new sneakers yet."
Between Brickley blurring the shoes and Booker wearing an all-black colorway, no details of the shoes are noticeable. Yet, that has not stopped Booker's loyal fanbase from trying to slow down the videos and zoom in on the unreleased sneakers.
Despite their best efforts, the Nike Book 2 remains a mystery. Currently, there are no official images, tech specs, pricing, or a launch date for Booker's highly anticipated second signature sneaker.
However, it is a safe bet that the silhouette will be a fan favorite that combines on-court performance with off-court style for hoopers of all ages.
The silver lining is that the Nike Book 1 is available at major discounts online at Dick's Sporting Goods. Athletes and fans should have no problems finding the popular hoop shoe at a discounted price in most colorways and sizes online.
The 2025-26 NBA season is right around the corner, and fans can expect Booker to debut the Nike Book 2 sooner rather than later.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Footwear News
Salehe Bembury breaks down Tyrese Haliburton's first signature PUMA basketball shoe.
The Nike Ja 3 "Hustle & Flow" is still available online now.
Adidas is finally releasing Kobe Bryant's retro USA-themed sneakers.
Interview: Shaquille O'Neal opens up on his footwear legacy and what's next.
Kyrie Irving unveils bold cowboy boot sneakers at New York Fashion Week.