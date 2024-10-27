Victor Wembanyama Debuts Star Wars-Themed Nike Sneakers
Standing at 7'4" with a unique skillset, it is easy to feel like Victor Wembanyama is from another planet. The San Antonio Spurs center is poised to one day take over the league and the basketball universe.
Since signing a sneaker deal with Nike, the brand has heavily leaned into an outer-space theme when marketing Wembanyama. Nike nicknamed him the "Extraterrestrial" and dropped an eerie ad during last April's solar eclipse.
Before last night's win over the Houston Rockets, Wembanyama unveiled another out-of-this-world colorway of the Nike GT Hustle 3. While the rising star did not lace the hoop shoes up on the court, he did take part in a photo shoot before the game. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the sneakers.
On Saturday night, Wembanyama unveiled the Nike GT Hustle 3 in the "Wookie of the Year" colorway. The design draws inspiration from Wembanyama's love of the Star Wars movies and his 2024 Rookie of the Year campaign.
Wembanyama's shoes featured a basic design of the Nike GT Hustle 3, all-black with Metallic Silver Swoosh logos. However, the fur flowing off the model helped give the "Wookie" aesthetic.
Unfortunately, this is a player-exclusive colorway and will not be released to the public. The silver lining is that we are getting closer to the eventual launch of Wembanyama's signature line.
There is still no official date for Wembanyama's first signature hoop shoe, but Nike has dropped multiple player-exclusive colorways that feature the standout center's Alien logo.
Wembanyama is only going to improve, and his standing in the sneaker world will continue to elevate during his sophomore season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.