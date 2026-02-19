The Nike Ja 3 Celebrates Mardi Gras - Will It Be Released?

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is dealing with one of the most challenging years of his career. Morant dealt with trade rumors through the first half of the season and is now missing extended time with an elbow injury.

On the other hand, Morant is enjoying a career year in footwear. Morant's third signature Nike basketball shoe has been a smash hit, providing the brand with some much-needed energy.

Nike CEO Elliott Hill spoke to Morant's global sales numbers last fall, and the 2025 sales numbers prove he has the most popular signature sneaker line among active NBA players.

The Nike Ja 3 has dropped in dozens of exciting colorways, and Morant continues to leak more upcoming styles himself online. However, it was Morant's friends and fans who recently showed off two amazing colorways that are animating the sneaker community.

Nike Ja 3 "Mardi Gras"

Morant's friend (@44courts) recently showed off the unreleased Nike Ja 3 "Mardi Gras" colorway. Morant playfully replied on X, "leakerz." The NBA All-Star has taken it upon himself to stop fans from leaking his shoes by doing it himself. However, his friend gets a pass.

The design was nothing short of spectacular. The silhouette sports deep shades of purple with a yellow and green gradient design on the upper. Lastly, a metallic gold Swoosh logo completes the festive colorway in honor of the annual holiday.

Currently, there is no release information for the Nike Ja 3 "Mardi Gras" colorway. Not only has the holiday already passed, but sneaker blogs would have detected an upcoming drop had it been planned. This is either a player-exclusive colorway or a Friends and Family edition.

It makes sense because this is not the first time Morant has honored New Orleans' unmatched tradition. Last season, Morant debuted the Nike Ja 2 "Rock Ya Hips" in March 2025. Luckily for fans, the leaks continued after the "Mardi Gras" colorway.

Nike Ja 3 "Grizzlies"

Morant continued his trend of leaking upcoming sneakers by debuting another Grizzlies-inspired colorway of the Nike Ja 3. The silhouette has already dropped in the "Scratch 3.0" colorway in November 2025.

However, this updated version of the colorway features more red to create a tougher aesthetic. Currently, there is no release information for the "Grizzlies" colorway. Yet, we can all keep our fingers crossed for a future drop.

Fans who do not want to wait for future sneaker drops can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike Ja 3 in adult and kid sizing ($117-$145) online at Nike and Foot Locker.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated'sKicks On SIfor all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.