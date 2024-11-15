Nike, Jordan, Adidas Announce Major NIL Signings
It has been quite a week across the basketball sneaker industry, especially in the NIL space. Footwear giants adidas, Nike and their Jordan Brand all revealed new partnerships with high school and college stars, garnering national headlines and making history in the process.
Jordan Brand tipped off the action this week by announcing 5-star 2025 recruit Bella Hines (ABC Prep High School in Albuquerque, NM) as their only current high school NIL partner. The 5'9" scoring guard officially signed with LSU this week as well, joining the top-ranked recruiting class in the nation with three other 5-star prospects.
Hines follows in the footsteps of future LSU teammate Mikaylah Williams who signed with Jordan in the Spring and current UCLA star point guard Kiki Rice who became the first Jumpman NIL athlete while in high school.
“Where I’m from, not a lot of people have this opportunity, so I feel like I bring hunger and grind. I feel like I bring a different type of spice to Jordan," she told Footwear News.
adidas and their new President of Women's Basketball Candace Parker made history this week by signing their first girl's high school player in 16-year-old Kaleena Smith (Ontario Christian High School in Ontario, CA). The top prospect in the class of 2027, Smith is a member of the 2024 USA Women's U17 National Team and was named the 2023-2024 Girls Basketball MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year last season.
The WNBA legend Parker - who retired from the league in the Spring after three championships and two MVP awards - has made a quick mark on the adidas brand, adding Smith to their roster of WNBA stars such as Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Aliyah Boston, Aaliyah Edwards and Nneka Ogwumike, among others.
"When I think about the future of women’s basketball, it’s clear it’s in good hands with hoopers like Kaleena,” Parker said. “Not only is she a tenacious competitor on the court, she’s also someone who understands what’s required of it and is committed to putting in the work. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome her to the sisterhood of talented women who make up adidas Women’s Basketball.”
Nike wrapped the week by revealing a robust roster of high school and college stars, positioned to be future top WNBA and NBA Draft picks in the years to come.
Top high school recruits Jazzy Davidson (Clackamas High School in Oregon) Jerzy Robinson (Sierra Canyon High School in California) and AJ Dybantsa (Utah Prep High School) join current Rutgers freshman duo Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper on Nike's NIL roster.
Bailey and Harper are expected to be top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, while Dybantsa is projected to go No. 1 in 2026. Davidson has already signed to join fellow Nike athlete JuJu Watkins at USC next year while Robinson - the top recruit in the 2026 class - has yet to announce her next destination.
The global sports brand leader announced their class with a video on social media featuring Kevin Durant's narration. The content is part of Nike's polarizing "This Family Isn’t For Everyone" campaign.
