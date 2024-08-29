Nike Kicks Off College Football Season With NCAA Shoes
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
College football season officially started last week, but fans will soon be treated to several straight days of action. Even better, Nike is giving fans an opportunity to represent their favorite schools in style.
Every year, Nike drops an "NCAA" collection of colorways for its Pegasus running shoe line. Right on cue, the newly-released Nike Pegasus 41 has hit shelves in 38 team-specific colorways.
Athletes and fans can buy the Nike Pegasus 41 in their team colorways for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike website. Below is a detailed look at the performance running shoe and a breakdown of its tech specs.
The Nike Pegasus 41 sports an upgraded, breathable, engineered mesh upper in team colors. Underfoot, the ReactX foam midsole surrounds forefoot and heel Air Zoom units for an energized ride.
Additional comfort is provided by the Plush collar tongue and sock liner for a secure and comfortable fit. Lastly, the brand's iconic waffle-inspired rubber outsole provides traction and flexibility.
Whether college football fans plan to wear these at the stadium on game day or on their morning runs before kick-off, they can't go wrong. Nike is proving why it pays to be one of its partner schools in the NCAA.
With the college football season soon to dominate headlines for the next several months, plenty of exciting sneaker stories will come. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NCAA and beyond.