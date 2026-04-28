Austin Reaves Injury Update Improves Lakers' Odds to Win NBA Finals, Game 5 vs. Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves has missed about four weeks with an oblique strain, but it appears he has a chance to return for Game 5 against the Houston Rockets.

L.A. is hoping to close out the Rockets on Wednesday night, and ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday morning that Reaves is "optimistic" that he'll return to action in Game 5.

Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves is optimistic to return to action in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night after missing about four weeks with a Grade 2 oblique strain, sources tell ESPN. Reaves will be a game-time decision for the third consecutive contest. pic.twitter.com/gT6nYaEPY1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2026

The betting market has already adjusted for Reaves potentially returning to the lineup, as the Lakers are now 3.5-point favorites at home in Game 5. L.A. was an underdog in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook in Games 1 and 2 at home, but it ended up winning both outright.

With Kevin Durant (ankle) up in the air and Reaves trending in the right direction, the Lakers are favored to close out this first-round matchup in five games. Los Angeles took a 3-0 series lead against the No. 5-seeded Rockets, but Houston rallied -- without Durant -- to win Game 4 at home and avoid a sweep.

Reaves and Luka Doncic have both missed the entire postseason for L.A., yet LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard and company have played at a high level to keep the Lakers' title hopes alive. With Reaves potentially returning on Wednesday, oddsmakers have moved L.A. up to +2500 to win the NBA Finals, good for the sixth-best odds in the league.

Advancing to the second round would be massive for L.A.'s title chances, as it would give Doncic a chance to return from the hamstring injury that he suffered earlier this month. Plus, Reaves would be able to fully join a Lakers team that has thrived so far in the playoffs.

During the regular season, injuries limited Reaves to just 51 games, but he averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3.

A return from the star guard in Game 5 would be a major boost for the Lakers on the offensive end, and there's a chance the Lakers close as even bigger favorites in Game 5 if Reaves ends up playing and Durant is ruled out.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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