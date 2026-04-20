Kobe Bryant's Nike Sneakers Pay Tribute to Pau Gasol

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had complex relationships with many of his teammates over the years due to his demanding nature and unrelenting pursuit of victory. However, Pau Gaul was one of the few teammates who was not a friend, but a brother, a "hermano."

Even after Bryant's tragic death in 2020, Gasol continues to be a part of his old friend's family and champion his legacy at every turn. It is only fitting that Nike design a colorway of one of Bryant's most popular retro basketball shoes in honor of Gasol.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro and Nike Air Force 1 are dropping in the "Siempre Mio" colorways, a nod to the racehorse Bryant and Gasol invested in together in 2012. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each shoe.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Siempre Mio"

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Siempre Mio" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Siempre Mio" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 24. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Siempre Mio" colorway. | Nike

This version of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro features a Twine leather upper with pony hair details in Baroque Brown. Meanwhile, Ocean Cube on the heels leads into a gradient outsole with hits of Red Stardust. Lastly, the horseshoe dubraes complete the story, featuring a Kobe logo surrounded by the phrase "Siempre Hermanos."

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Siempre Mio" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro remains one of the most-worn shoes in the NBA. Tech specs include a Nike React foam midsole and a traditional herringbone traction pattern. It has been 14 years since Bryant debuted his eighth signature sneaker, and it still stands the test of time.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Siempre Mio"

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Siempre Mio" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 "Siempre Mio" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 24. Online shoppers can buy the casual sneakers for $150 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Siempre Mio" colorway. | Nike

This version of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro sports a Twine suede upper with western-inspired embroidery at the heel and is finished with Swoosh logos in Baroque Brown pony hair. Nike Swooshes and Kobe sheath logos pop off the shoe with special horseshoe dubraes completing the aesthetic. Similar to the Nike Kobe 8, the shoe features the phrase "Siempre Hermanos."

The Nike Air Force 1 "Siempre Mio" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro improves an iconic silhouette rooted in basketball history. It contains an ultra-plush drop-in ReactX foam midsole, combined with Nike Air cushioning for supreme comfort.

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