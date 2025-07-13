The Nike Kobe 6 'Total Orange' Drops July 18 for WNBA All-Star Game
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant left an indelible mark on the NBA, but his post-playing career focused on elevating the women's game. Bryant sitting courtside in an orange WNBA hoodie even inspired a new colorway of his most popular Nike basketball shoe.
Every colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro is well-received among athletes and fans. However, the 'Total Orange' colorway holds a special place in the hearts of hoopers everywhere.
After NBA players like DeMar DeRozan and Jalen Brunson rocked the kicks on court, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Total Orange' is finally hitting shelves this week. Best of all, it coincides perfectly with the start of the WNBA All-Star Weekend.
Release Information
The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Total Orange' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, July 18. The shoes will be sold exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Total Orange' colorway will only be available in adult ($190) and big kid ($120) sizing. Unfortunately for younger fans, no little kid or toddler sizing will be included in this drop.
Online shoppers can expect these sneakers to sell out within the ten-minute draw online. Consumers who miss out on the draw can expect to pay above the retail price on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Details
The 'Total Orange' colorway highlights Bryant's passion for the WNBA. Channeling the Black Mamba, the silhouette sports Total Orange and Cosmic Clay on the iconic snakeskin textured upper. Metallic Silver accents combine with a translucent outsole for an icy finish.
NBA fans will notice this colorway is different than the player-exclusive version worn by DeRozan and Brunson. Their 'Total Orange' colorway featured white tongues, laces, and outsoles.
Nevertheless, this is one of the most highly anticipated sneaker drops of July. It is just another reminder of Bryant's influence in the sports and sneaker worlds.
Tech Specs
Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 6 on Christmas Day 2010 against the LeBron James-led Miami Heat. The shoe immediately captured the imagination of hoopers and has remained a fan favorite ever since. In 2020, it was officially reintroduced as part of the Protro series.
This Kobe 6 Protro is lower, sleeker, and faster than ever. This updated version of Bryant's sixth signature sneaker features responsive foam, an Air Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot, and low-profile traction for improved court-feel and quickness.
Nike did make modest adjustments to the model, which speaks to the timelessness of the Nike Kobe 6 and how far ahead of the curve it was on the basketball court.
