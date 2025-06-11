Adidas Quietly Drops Kobe Bryant's Most Controversial Sneakers
Nostalgia is strong among basketball fans and sneakerheads. Even shoes that were once panned have slowly become grails in the footwear world.
Look no further than Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's early adidas models. The adidas Kobe 2 was considered too futuristic in 2002 and accelerated Bryant's acrimonious breakup with adidas. However, time has a way of healing all wounds.
Bryant's second signature sneaker is officially back as the adidas Crazy 2.0. Adidas has reprised Bryant's second signature sneaker with modest changes. Like other models from the adidas Kobe catalog, it has been rebranded under the "Crazy" line and does not feature any nods to Bryant.
The adidas Crazy 2.0 dropped on Wednesday, June 11. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes exclusively at adidas.com.
Adidas dropped the once-controversial kicks with no marketing, social media posts, or press releases. It is a bold move, but the adidas Crazy 2.0 takes inspiration from one of the most daring sneakers of all time.
The "Silver Metallic" launch colorway is similar to what Bryant wore on the court with the Lakers. The silhouette is draped in Silver Metallic and contrasted by a Core Black interior with adidas branding appearing in Onix.
The adidas Crazy 2.0 is no longer considered a performance model but retains much of the same technology as the original design. The sleek molded upper sits on a midsole featuring Lightstrike in the forefoot and Lightstrike Pro in the heel.
Meanwhile, the Torsion System underfoot provides stability. Lastly, a rubber outsole featuring a herringbone pattern provide the foundation of the old-school hoop shoes.
It would be unfair for the adidas Kobe 2 to be blamed entirely for Bryant's decision to buy his way out of his adidas contract. Unfortunately, the shoes did play a role. Bryant went on to create one of the most popular signature sneaker lines of all time with Nike.
The original model was inspired by the Audi TT Roadster. Unlike the car, the shoes were heavy on the court and hard to move off of the court. But after more than two decades, the silhouette might just be ready to shine.
The last time Bryant wore the adidas Kobe 2 was when the Lakers completed their three-peat by sweeping the New Jersey Nets in the 2002 NBA Finals. However, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams teased this release by wearing the adidas Crazy 2.0 during an NBA game in February.
Whether fans love or hate the adidas Crazy 2.0, they cannot ignore the legendary hoop shoes. Even better, more colorways are scheduled to drop throughout 2025, so the sneakers are here to stay.
