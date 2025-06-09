Caitlin Clark Reveals Favorite Nike Kobe Sneakers to Young Fan
Indian Fever guard Caitlin Clark is missing time due to a left quad injury. However, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is still dominating headlines in the footwear world.
Clark recently revealed her favorite pair of Kobe Bryant's retro Nike basketball shoes to a young fan in a viral video created by two content creators based out of Indiana.
Travis Jayden Brown filmed his son, Braden, asking Clark which was her favorite pair of Nike Kobe sneakers. Her response and reaction did not disappoint. Below is the Instagram video and a breakdown of Clark's legendary answer.
Without missing a beat, Clark said, "These ones right here. You're going to have to get them." Clark lifted up her foot to show the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Indiana Fever" colorway.
The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Indiana Fever" was originally a player-exclusive colorway, which Clark debuted last year in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs. However, the Fever-themed kicks are expected to be released this summer for $190 in adult sizes.
The Nike Kobe 5 "Indiana Fever" was originally reported to drop on June 1, but that release date has come and gone. While Nike has not yet officially announced the launch, Clark's response confirms the highly anticipated hoop shoes will hit shelves eventually.
Basketball fans and sneakerheads are still eagerly awaiting Clark's first signature sneaker. Clark's debut basketball shoe is still in development, so she continues to wear models from the Nike Kobe line.
Clark's "Indiana Fever" colorway features a dark navy upper with an orange gradient design on the heels, tongues, and Swoosh logos. Nike and Kobe logos appear on the shoe, but no specific nods to Clark (her signature logo has not yet been revealed).
Clark is the unofficial face of Kobe Bryant's retro basketball shoe line in the WNBA and somehow elevates the already super-popular sneakers to new heights.
Fans can expect more heat from Clark and Nike throughout the WNBA season. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
