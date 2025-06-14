Caitlin Clark's New Nike Kobe Sneakers Honor Her Dog Bella
After three long weeks without Caitlin Clark, basketball fans are eager to see the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year return to the court.
Today, the Indiana Fever host the New York Liberty in a nationally televised game on ABC. Fever guard Caitlin Clark will return from her quad injury in style, thanks to Nike.
During the Fever's pre-game shootaround, Clark debuted another new player-exclusive colorway of Kobe Bryant's sixth signature Nike basketball shoe.
Clark hit the court in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "The Bellas" colorway. The player-exclusive design is a tribute to Clark's pet dog, Bella.
The Fever social media team broke the news with a picture of Clark warming up in the never-before-seen colorway.
The Instagram caption read, "Caitlin Clark is debuting her new Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE's "The Bellas" in honor of her dog, Bella, today against New York."
The Fever social media team quickly followed with a second post that showed a detailed look at the kicks. The caption read, "All the details of Caitlin Clark's 'The Bellas' Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE, in honor of her dog, Bella."
Every colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 looks good, but "The Bellas" is especially sharp. It features a beautiful peach, pink, and gold design. Best of all, a picture of Bella's face appears on the insole.
Of course, these sneakers will never be released to the public. However, Nike is dropping two of Clark's player-exclusive Nike Kobe basketball shoes later this summer.
Clark signed a historic sneaker deal with Nike before her rookie season, but fans are still waiting on news about her signature sneaker line. There is no official launch date or details. However, Clark's signature logo is expected to debut in Holiday 2025.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Caitlin Clark Sneakers News
Caitlin Clark wore $73 Nike sneakers to the NBA Finals.
Caitlin Clark shared her favorite Nike Kobe sneakers with a young fan.
Caitlin Clark wore $120 Nike sneakers on the Indiana Fever bench.
Caitlin Clark on the Nike Kobe 5 'Rookie of the Year', "You won't get them."
Nike's former Basketball Marketing Director said the brand is "fumbling Caitlin Clark."