Jalen Brunson's Nike Kobe 6 "Statue of Liberty" Drops Holiday 2025
The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks 114-109 on Friday night to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Knicks guard Jalen Brunson cannot be blamed for the loss.
Brunson provided 36 points and 11 assists in the losing effort. Even better for sneakerheads, he debuted a new colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro that pays homage to one of New York City's most important landmarks.
During last night's game, fans got their first look at the Jalen Brunson x the Nike Kobe 6 "Statue of Liberty" colorway. It was an incredible East Coast twist on a shoe designed for a Los Angeles Lakers legend.
Nike shared a high-quality picture of the unreleased kicks on its official social media account. Naturally, it went viral among basketball players and sneakerheads.
In the caption, Nike used Roman numerals to spell out the date and added, "@jalenbrunson 'Hyper Turquoise' Kobe 6 PE. Inspired by New York Harbor's iconic landmark."
While Nike was careful not to call it the "State of Liberty" colorway, the inspiration is obvious. Best of all, the patriotic hoop shoes are scheduled to hit shelves this upcoming holiday season.
According to Sole Retriever, Brunson's Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Statue of Liberty" colorway is scheduled to hit shelves in Holiday 2025 for $190 in adult sizes.
Online shoppers will be able to buy the kicks on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers. Additionally, fans can expect pop-ups and activations in New York City as we get closer to the official release date.
The "Statue of Liberty" colorway sports a Hyper Turquoise on the legendary snakeskin-inspired upper. Meanwhile, hits of metallic copper pop off the Nike Swoosh and Kobe logos. Lastly, the midsole and outsole feature a marbled design to complete the theme.
Of course, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro is an updated version of Kobe Bryant's sixth signature basketball shoe. The entire Nike Kobe line is popular, but Bryant's sixth model remains the most popular year after year.
It is safe to go ahead and plan on the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Statue of Liberty" colorway as one of the most highly anticipated sneaker drops of the upcoming holiday season.
