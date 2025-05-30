How Many Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers" Were Released?
One of the most anticipated sneaker drops of 2025 took place on Friday morning — and it lived up to the unbelievable hype.
For the past two years, fans have clamored for the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" colorway. Natalia Bryant debuted the kicks in 2023, and Vanessa Bryant gifted the unreleased shoes to the entire Los Angeles Dodgers team in 2024.
Fans finally got their chance this morning, and the results were surprisingly positive. Of course, we should have expected clutch hitting from Kobe Bryant.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend loved the Dodgers, and the two shared a passion for winning. Today, the sneaker community won. But how many of us won?
To answer that question, we need to know the number of entries on the Nike SNKRS draw and the number of units in stock. Currently, there is no reporting on the total entries, but there are estimates for the production numbers from footwear industry experts.
The popular social media account House of Carts reported that 41,485 pairs of men's pairs and 4,271 big kid's pairs were loaded on the Nike SNKRS app.
Meanwhile, the Nike Kobe Offcourt Slides were reportedly far more limited. The same reporting indicates the slides dropped in 1,231 (men), 152 (big kid), and 200 (infant) pairs.
The popular YouTube personality and footwear reporter Uncle Chrissy did not provide an estimate. However, he was optimistic about the drop two days ago, saying there is "good stock for SNKRS."
Kicks On SI cannot confirm these estimated stock numbers. It is also important to realize these estimates are just for the Nike SNKRS app; that does not include retailers like Foot Locker and other footwear boutiques. The final numbers will end up being far greater.
Despite the successful release, there were plenty of sneakerheads who missed out on the drop. Online shoppers can find the kicks above the retail price on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Thanks to the vision of Nike and Vanessa Bryant, the Nike Kobe line is back and better than ever. Fans should expect more regular releases as the retro basketball shoes continue to hit their stride.
