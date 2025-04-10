The Nike Kobe 8 "What the Kobe?" Releases on Mamba Day
This Sunday will mark nine years since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant played his final NBA game. Bryant's 60-point performance capped off what became known as "Mamba Day."
Every year on April 13, Nike celebrates Mamba Day in style by releasing some of Bryant's most popular retro basketball shoes.
This upcoming Mamba Day will give fans a shot at buying sneakers they have wanted re-released for over a decade.
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "What the Kobe?" will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Sunday, April 13. The retro hoop shoes will cost $180 in adult sizes and $120 in big kid sizes.
Online shoppers can try their luck at buying the sneakers as soon as they are released on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
While every sneakerhead knows it will be difficult to buy the kicks before they sell out, this release might be especially challenging for consumers as reporting indicates the release will be very limited in quantity.
Once the sneakers inevitably sell out, athletes and fans who really want the limited-edition shoes can resort to trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The "What the Kobe?" colorway first debuted in December 2013. The OG colorway is a vibrant work of art and history that showcases different colorways from previous Nike Kobe 8 releases.
The right shoe has a bright orange base with a striking Volt Swoosh logo. Meanwhile, the left shoe has a deep blue base, orange Swoosh and oversized reflective silver Nike branding on the medial panel.
Lastly, the semi-translucent outsoles also differ, creating a visually dynamic pair that stands out on and off the court. Lakers fans and sneakerheads will be able to spot different colorways that helped complete the mismatched shoes.
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro stays true to Bryant's original model with a low, sleek, and light design. It features a Nike React foam midsole and an engineered mesh upper that is soft and pliable.
Best of all, the grippy traction gives you that squeaky court bite for quick cuts and acceleration. It is hard to improve upon perfection, but that does not stop Nike from trying to improve the signature Kobe line.
Nike is sparing no expense with the release of the Nike Kobe 8 "What the Kobe?" drop. The shoes are being released alongside a collection of matching apparel ($90-$130) and a multi-color basketball ($150).
The Nike Kobe line is back and better than ever. Kobe kicks have made their way onto football and baseball fields while remaining the most popular sneakers on the basketball court.
Athletes and fans can expect even more exciting sneaker drops from the Nike Kobe line throughout 2025. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news.
