Nike Launches "Electric Pack" Collection of 55 Shoes for Olympics
The world's top sports brand always shows up in the biggest moments. Following up on their polarizing "Winning Isn't For Everyone" marketing campaign, Nike revealed the "Electric Pack" collection featuring a unique colorway combination for 55 footwear styles.
Combining the Ostrich animal print - introduced by famed designer Tinker Hatfield on the Air Safari in 1987 - and Nike performance color Total Orange, the "Electric Pack" certainly stands out on-foot and according to Nike, is inspired by the brand’s storied legacy in the sport moments that take the world’s breath away.
From basketball to running to sportswear and skateboarding, a plethora of sports categories are represented across the collection.
“We wanted to take something you wouldn’t think about in the context of performance - the Safari pattern - and create an artifact that signaled this new era of sport,” said Caroline Abero, Sr. Director, Women’s Footwear and Apparel at Nike. “We’re bringing sport and culture together on the playing field and creating a new look of sport for the next generation.”
Complementing the footwear collection, Nike's "Electric Pack" colorway will also appear on the brand’s new eyewear - the Nike Athena and Nike Zeus sunglasses - designed to be worn before and after competition as a form of psychological armor, according to Nike.
The "Electric Pack", Nike Athena and Nike Zeus are now available globally on Nike.com.
In addition to the "Electric Pack," Nike announced a partnership with the Centre Pompidou - a storied Paris landmark - to celebrate sports, culture and innovation with a “Art of Victory” exhibition.
The brand will transform the landmark's iconic facade into a canvas to showcases groundbreaking stories of sport. The space will be open through the Olympics, which officially kicks off on Friday with the Opening Ceremonies.
