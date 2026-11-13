Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Brunson, Onyeka Okongwu, Victor Wembanyama)

The NBA takes center stage on Friday night with nine games of NBA Cup Group Play on tap.

There are a few intriguing matchups throughout the slate as well:

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Each night during the NBA season, the SI Betting team will share our favorite NBA player props – the most exciting way to bet on the best basketball league in the world.

Let’s get right into my best NBA prop bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Nov. 13.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Nov. 13

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 Three Pointers (+100)

Onyeka Okongwu OVER 22.5 Points + Rebounds (-117)

Victor Wembanyama OVER 28.5 Points (-109)

Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 Three Pointers (+100)

I broke down this pick in the Knicks vs. Pacers betting preview :

Jalen Brunson hasn’t missed a beat since winning NBA Finals MVP last season. He’s once again averaging 26 points per game, with 2.6 three-pointers made on 7.2 attempts per contest. That’s nearly identical to his 2.6-for-7.1 three-point shooting per game last season.

Brunson is particularly hot as of late, shooting 25 for 59 (42.4%) from deep in his last seven games for an average of 3.6 three-pointers made on 8.4 attempts per contest. He’s made at least three triples in six of those seven games.

Onyeka Okongwu OVER 22.5 Points + Rebounds (-117)

Onyeka Okongwu averaged 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season and is off to a similar start this season. His scoring is down a bit through 12 games at 13.7 points per game, but he’s bringing down 8.1 boards per contest.

The Bulls present a good matchup for the big man, though. Chicago is one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, allowing 47.9 boards per game, including 13.9 to centers.

Okongwu has gone OVER 22.5 Points + Rebounds in just five of his 12 games this season, but all five of those OVERs came in his last seven contests. He’s averaging 16.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in that span.

Victor Wembanyama OVER 28.5 Points (-109)

Victor Wembanyama has taken another step forward so far this season. After averaging a career-high 25 points per game last year, the Alien is up to 30.3 points per game so far this season.

In 12 games, Wembanyama has scored at least 29 points in eight of them. He started the season a bit slower with 12, 25, and 23 points in his first three games, but has been on fire since.

Wemby scored 31, 26, 26, and 41 points against the Warriors last season, and given his recent stretch of games (32, 40, 29, 30, 52 points in his last five), I’ll back him to get to at least the 30-mark – er, 29 –Wembanyama again tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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