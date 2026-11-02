Wembanyama Criticizes Shoes in 60 Minutes Interview

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is rapidly moving up in the NBA and footwear industry. Wembanyama just made his first NBA Finals appearance in June before signing a signature sneaker deal with Nike in July.

However, what makes Wembanyama so great on the basketball court can sometimes create confusion with his shoes.

For example, Wembanyama is a proponent of minimalist footwear and walking barefoot whenever possible. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year made his case in a 60 Minutes interview.

Victor Wembanyama Promotes Minimalist Footwear

“This is what I wear for 60 Minutes interviews,” says 7-foot-4 NBA star Victor Wembanyama, showing off what he calls his maximalist shoes.



He says he goes barefoot whenever possible, typically favors minimalist shoes, and adds that his feet are the key to not just his mobility,… pic.twitter.com/w5YICLt3ef — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 2, 2026

In discussing his holistic training method, Wembanyama started from the ground up. "So why do I train the way I train? Because big men have always had feet problems. And I also find more and more that feet are responsible for so much more that goes on."

He added, "And I think strengthening them, first of all, it takes time. I'm better right now than I was two years ago. Even better than I was five years ago.

But the feet have very intricate muscles, much more than what we're taught about. And you know there's I try to walk barefoot as much as I can and wear minimalistic shoes."

Victor Wembanyama Critiques Shoes

Wembanyama went on to criticize shoes in general. "And what shoes do like shoes like yours, for example, they don't respect the natural shape of the foot. So they don't allow it to work the way it's supposed to. But what I mean by that is splaying and applying force down through the toes and through the toes and through the base of the big toe, especially.

And what this is going to bring you if you got a good foot strength, which brings a good foot posture. Everything else can develop the right way knee, hip, and back, everything, and then you can strengthen everything in the right direction."

It is important to note that Wembanyama never mentioned Nike or complained about his Nike footwear. It sounds like he wants to go minimalist as much as possible off the court, while understanding the demands of basketball and the benefits of wearing modern performance footwear.

Victor Wembanyama's Signature Nike Deal

The game looks different from here. pic.twitter.com/AVHEztAvHZ — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) July 31, 2026

Nike has not yet announced the launch of Wembanyama's first signature sneaker, but he is already a key player on the brand's NBA roster. Nike has released multiple player-exclusive colorways for Wembanyama based on alien themes.

However, sales have been slow. Plus, Wembanyama usually doesn't play in the Nike G.T. Cut 4, which makes the marketing more challenging. All of this only adds to the excitement surrounding the future of Wembanyama's signature line. It will be interesting to see what Nike develops that will please both Wembanyama and consumers.

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