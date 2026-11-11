The Air Jordan 1 High "Flight Club" Is 40% Off Online

In October, Nike President and CEO Elliott Hill said the company planned to reduce the supply of Air Jordan sneakers beginning in 2027. For far too long, highly coveted kicks have sat on shelves. More recently, reports have circulated that the Air Jordan 1 will be one of the models scaled back.

That gives fans a last shot at securing an iconic colorway at a major discount. The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" colorway launched last April and sat on shelves for months. Now the kicks are marked down by 40% at one retailer. Below is a breakdown of everything fans must know.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" colorway was released on April 11, 2026. The old-school basketball shoes had a retail price of $185 in adult sizes. Now, they are marked down to $110.99 (40% off) at Foot Locker.

Savvy shoppers might be able to find their size at an even lower price on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $106 on StockX, with some sizes priced below that.

Colorway Meaning

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" colorway. | Nike

The colorway is a tribute to the oldest of old-school fans. The "Flight Club" was the official mail-in membership program that ran throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, offering members a seasonal newsletter and collectible items.

The silhouette sports a a Black woven textile upper with University Red detailing. Sail laces, tongues, and midsoles continue the throwback theme. Just like the original model, the Air Jordan "Wings" logo and Nike Air branding make an appearance. Lastly, the Gum Medium Brown outsole is a nod to retro sneakers.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is a true recreation of what NBA legend Michael Jordan wore during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls. The 1985 model is no longer built for performance basketball, but it still offers all-day comfort and style.

With this colorway, textile replaces leather on the upper. Underfoot, Nike Air technology offers impact protection. Meanwhile, the legendary traction pattern remains the same.

History of Flight

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High has undergone consistent changes over the past 40 years, but Jordan Brand has recently made a concerted effort to recreate the originals in its retros. Meanwhile, the "Flight Club" colorway has been applied to multiple silhouettes.

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