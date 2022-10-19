Five Best Shoes from NBA Opening Night

Skip to main content
Top Five Shoes from NBA Opening Night

Adidas, Nike, Puma, and Under Armour competed for the best shoes worn during NBA Opening Night.
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-23 NBA season tipped off last night, and the games did not disappoint. In the first matchup, the Boston Celtics handled the Philadelphia 76ers. Later, the reigning champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the players competed on the court, sneaker companies battled for the spotlight on their footwear. Below is our ranking of the top five shoes from the 2022 NBA Opening Night.

Puma Court Rider 2.0

Marcus Smart smiles after being fouled.

Marcus Smart wore a player-exclusive colorway of the Puma Court Rider 2.0.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart recently agreed to a contract extension with Puma. So it was only fitting that the German company supply the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year with special shoes for the big night.

Smart wore an unreleased colorway of the Puma Court Rider 2.0 on Opening Night. However, fans can purchase the model in different colorways on Puma's website for $100 in adult sizes.

Adidas Harden Vol. 7

76ers guard James Harden shoots over Celtics forward Grant Williams.

James Harden wore a new colorway of the Adidas Harden Vol. 7.

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden wore a new colorway of the Adidas Harden Vol. 7. Harden has worn different colorways of his 7th signature sneaker with Adidas throughout the summer. However, the shoes still have not been released to the public.

Curry 1 FloTro

Stephen Curry shoots the basketball against the Lakers.

Stephen Curry wore a player-exclusive colorway of the Curry 1 FloTro.

We knew the 2022 NBA Finals MVP, Stephen Curry, would go big on ring night. The Golden State Warriors point guard wore a player-exclusive colorway of the Curry 1 FloTro.

In addition to the release of the Curry Flow 10, Under Armour and Curry Brand have brought back older models with performance upgrades (known as the FloTro series).

Fans can purchase the Curry 1 FloTro in the 'Curry Camp' colorway for $150 on the Curry Brand website.

Nike LeBron 20 'Time Machine'

LeBron James tying Nike LeBron 20 shoes.

Anthony Davis wore teammate LeBron James' Nike LeBron 20 shoes.

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis changed things up by wearing his teammate's shoes last night. Davis wore the Nike LeBron 20 in the 'Time Machine' colorway.

Meanwhile, James wore the Nike LeBron 20 in the 'Purple & Gold' colorway. The Nike LeBron 20 has flown off the shelves since its release in late September. However, some sizes are still available on the Nike website for $200.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita Sweet 16'

Warriors guard Jordan Poole and Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson fight for the ball.

Juan Toscano-Anderson wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita Sweet 16'.

Los Angeles Lakers small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson wore a pair of Nike Kobe 6 Protros in the 'Mambacita Sweet 16' colorway. We wrote about the complicated history of the shoes back in July. 

Unfortunately, fans can only purchase these shoes by paying exorbitant resale prices. According to StockX, the average resale price is $678.

