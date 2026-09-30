Nike's Race-Day System of Speed Is for Every Runner

Earlier this month, I covered Nike's return to the marathon with the Alphafly 4. Now Nike has added the Apex and Swooshfly. Nike is doing things differently, and it's smart.

Today, Nike introduced its race-day system of speed. It's a new footwear lineup of three running shoes designed for runners based on their goals, distance, and experience.

Nike's edge has always been research. Its racing shoes come from its athletes and Sport Research Lab. This lineup was born out of necessity. The brand saw elite racing shoes come with a lot of nuance, and most runners can't run in them because of what they require. Nike picked up on what everybody else lost.

Race-Day System

Nike Race-Day System of Speed. | Nike

The trend from most brands has been to build a line of shoes and name one of them the elite performer. The Apex, Alphafly 4, and Swooshfly each use a different mix of carbon plate and foam, and the runner picks the one that fits. Nike calls it a race-day system of speed.

The Apex is the fastest, built for marathoners chasing a time. The Alphafly 4 sits in the middle for runners who want speed with more comfort over 26.2 miles. The Swooshfly is for the everyday runner running a first race or a personal best, from the 5K to the marathon.

Performance Technology

The Nike Apex. | Nike

The Apex has four Air Zoom units, stacked in two pairs under the forefoot. No Nike running shoe has put more Air up front. Air Zoom units are pressurized pockets that compress on landing and push back at toe-off.

Nike pairs them with ZoomX LT foam, a redesigned carbon fiber Flyplate, and a Flyknit X upper on a zero-drop, 40mm platform. Nike says the Apex gives back up to 40 percent more energy than the Alphafly 3 in a men's size 10, and it's more than 10 percent lighter.

The Nike Swooshfly. | Nike

The Swooshfly gets its own tailored carbon fiber Flyplate and a new foam called Nike SkyX. SkyX is made of TPU beads that Nike steams to different densities in the heel, midfoot, and forefoot, so the shoe rolls you forward from heel to toe.

It also has a Vaporweave upper, a supercritical foam sock liner, and GOATEK rubber up front to grip wet ground at water stations. It's built on a wider last with a lower arch. Nike says it returns 16 percent more energy than the Vaporfly 4.

The Nike Alphafly 4. | Nike

The Alphafly 4 features a new Atomknit upper. It also contains new foam: the ZoomX LT sits alongside the standard ZoomX, stacked around a full-length carbon Flyplate. Lastly, a Fast Shot outsole for grip when the pace gets uncomfortable.

Shopping Information

The Nike Apex, Alphafly 4 and Swooshfly. | Nike

The Nike Alphafly 4 is out now for $280, with the Nike Apex arriving in January 2027 for $350, and the Nike Swooshfly launching in February 2027 for $145. Each shoe will be available at nike.com and select retail locations.

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